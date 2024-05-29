A Traveller’s Guide to the Terracotta Wonders of Nok — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By
Headliners
-
0
3


By Kareem Azeez

29 May 2024   |  
6:00 pm

Calling all history buffs and adventure seekers! Today, we embark on a journey to a place steeped in mystery and ancient artistry – the Nok culture of Nigeria. While the Nok people themselves remain shrouded in some historical enigma, their legacy lives on in the form of captivating terracotta sculptures, scattered across central Nigeria. Here…

Nok sculpture terracotta. Photo The Louvre A Traveller's Guide to the Terracotta Wonders of Nok — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Calling all history buffs and adventure seekers! Today, we embark on a journey to a place steeped in mystery and ancient artistry – the Nok culture of Nigeria.

While the Nok people themselves remain shrouded in some historical enigma, their legacy lives on in the form of captivating terracotta sculptures, scattered across central Nigeria….



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR