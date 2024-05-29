Airstrikes hit terrorists’ domain in Katsina, Borno — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Airstrikes undertaken by the air component of Operation Hadarin Daji in Northwest Nigeria have eliminated several terrorists loyal to a notorious kingpin known as ‘Babura’. The airstrikes carried out on May 27, 2024, were conducted around Bakai, Bakarya, and Yartsintsiya bandits’ hideouts in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State, Air Force spokesman, Air Vice…

The Katsina State Government has cautioned civil servants against leaking official government documents in violation of Civil Service Rules and the Official Secrets Act. The Head of Civil Service, Alhaji Falalu Bawale, made the call at the opening of a three-day workshop with the theme ”New Media, Document Leakages and Digitising Office Work,” which was…

