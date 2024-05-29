Court dismisses Jimoh Ibrahim’s suit — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

A Federal High Court (FHC) in Abuja on Wednesday, dismissed a suit filed by Sen. Jimoh Ibrahim (APC-Ondo) challenging the emergence of Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State as the All Progressives Congress’s (APC) candidate in the April 20 governorship primaries.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, in a ruling, dismissed the suit after Ibrahim’s counsel, Olakunle Lawal, withdrew the suit.

Justice Ekwo said that after Ibrahim’s notice of withdrawal dated May 27 but filed May 28, which was not opposed by the defendants, “an order is hereby made dismissing this suit as parties have joined issues with one another.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in the suit marked: FHC)ABJ/CS/588/2024 marked: FHC)ABJ/CS/588/2024, Ibrahim sued APC, Aiyedatiwa and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INE) as 1st to 3rd defendants, respectively.

The suit was filed by his lawyer, Chief Chris Uche, SAN.

Ibrahim, an aspirant in the…