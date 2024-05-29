Dangote Cement trucks to run on CNG from next year — Business — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Amidst applause by shareholders for the impressive results in the 2023 financial year despite the harsh business operating environment, the Chairman of Dangote Cement Plc, Aliko Dangote, has announced an increase of 50 per cent on dividend payout to the shareholders, from N20 per share paid in the 2022 financial year to N30 for the last financial year 2023.

Dangote also revealed that arrangements are in top gear for thousands of the Company’s delivery trucks to henceforth run on compressed natural gas (CNG) in line with the federal government agenda on adoption of alternative fuel for official vehicles.

The decision, Dangote told excited shareholders at the 15th yearly general meeting of Dangote Cement Plc, held in Lagos was to add to the FG’s quest towards reducing dependence on fossil fuel, thereby enhancing the nation’s energy independence and contributing to a more secure energy future.

“We are now going to start…