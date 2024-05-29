Don’t panic over IPOB threat, police tells Imo residents — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Imo State Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, has reassured residents of adequate security and urged them to go about their lawful businesses without fear of molestation or attack.

The police boss gave the assurance while leading his personnel and men of other security agencies on a on confidence-building patrol and operation show of force across the 27 councils of the State to ensure public safety.

He urged the people to disregard the proposed unlawful three-day sit-at-home order imposed by the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and its armed affiliate Eastern Security Network (ESN) across the five Southeast states in the country.

Danjuma assured that, “the Command in synergy with other security agencies has emplaced adequate security measures to evade any threat of attack by any insurgent group.”

Imo police spokesman, ASP Henry Okoye, in a statement, said that “security operatives drawn from the Police,…