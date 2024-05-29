DR Congo unveils long-awaited new govt — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The presidential office of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on Wednesday unveiled the composition of the new government after President Felix Tshisekedi was sworn in for a second term late in January.

The new government, led by Prime Minister Judith Tuluka Suminwa, is made up of 55 members, including the head of government, six deputy prime ministers, and 10 ministers of state.

Compared with the 57 members in the outgoing cabinet reshuffled in March 2023.

Jacquemain Shabani, Tshisekedi’s senior political adviser, was named deputy prime minister and interior minister.

He led Tshisekedi’s campaign for the 2023 general elections.

Guy Kabombo Muadiamvita, former head of the official gazette, the journal of record for legal acts, was nominated deputy prime minister and minister of national defence to counter the hostilities.

These have lasted more than three decades in the eastern part of the country, succeeding…