Gov. Aliyu begins payment of N4bn gratuity backlog — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Gov. Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto state on Wednesday commenced the payment of N4 billion gratuity to retired civil servants in the state as part of his one year anniversary.

Aliyu presented cheques to some beneficiaries, saying that the efforts were in fulfillment of his promise after receiving the payment committee’s report he set up.

He said the committee had verified unpaid gratuities of about 5,000 retired persons with an accumulated backlog of N14 billion gratuities from 2015 to 2023.

According to him, the sum of N500 million was earmarked monthly beginning from May to Dec. this year, which payment began on Wednesday.

” I want to appeal to the beneficiaries to utilize the money in a manner that will be beneficial to their respective families,” he pleaded.

Aliyu reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensure full payment of the gratuities as started and execute other programmes that would enhance the well-being of the…