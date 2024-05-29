IGP appoint Longe as police secretary, Owohunwa lead INTERPOL — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has approved the appointment of AIG Yetunde Longe as Force Secretary, a top office in the Nigeria Police system.

With this appointment, Longe has become the only woman police officer in the Police management team, eight others are men.

Spokesman of the police, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, who hinted on the slight shakeup noted that the IGP approved the posting of the two senior police officers to strategic positions within the Nigeria Police Force as part of ongoing efforts to bolster the efficiency of the Force and multinational approach to tackling crimes.

“AIG Yetunde Longe has been appointed as the Force Secretary. In this capacity, AIG Longe will be responsible for overseeing the secretarial functions of the Force Headquarters, ensuring that policies and directives of the IGP are implemented effectively, as well as coordinate the affairs of senior police…