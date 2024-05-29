Judiciary crucial to making Lagos global financial centre, — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Announces state’s readiness to support e-commerce

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, said the judiciary was crucial to making Lagos State an international financial centre, a destination for investment, and a haven for investment worldwide.



The governor also expressed the need for a strong judicial system that would ensure transparency and accountability to drive the system. Also, the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba, raised concerns about the lack of courtrooms for magistrates to conduct cases, saying it was constraining effective justice delivery.



Sanwo-Olu and Alogba spoke at the opening session of the two-day Justice Reform summit in Lagos yesterday. The CJ said the plight of magistrates and judges, grappling with poor working conditions and inadequate welfare, had become a concern to address ineffective justice delivery.



Sanwo-Olu highlighted the strides the…