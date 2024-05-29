Jury to begin deliberating on Trump’s fate at hush money trial — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Jurors in Donald Trump’s hush money trial begin deliberating Wednesday on whether to return the first criminal conviction of a former president — a momentous decision that could upend the November presidential election.

After weeks of testimony from more than 20 witnesses, the piercing glare of the legal spotlight now shifts firmly to the anonymous 12-member panel that holds Trump’s fate in its hands.

After receiving final instructions from the judge, the jury will retire to consider a verdict that — whichever way it goes — will have an outsized impact on Trump, and the country as a whole.

Trump is accused of falsifying business records to reimburse a $130,000 payment to silence adult film actress Stormy Daniels when her account of an alleged sexual encounter imperilled his 2016 presidential campaign.

If Trump is found guilty, the political repercussions would far outweigh the seriousness of the charges as, barely five…