Obasa holds eight days prayer for late father — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, led other prominent Nigerians and politicians to the special Fidau prayer for the late father of the Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, in Agege.

The Speaker’s father, Suleiman Atanda Obasa, died on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at the age of 83.Other prominent Nigerians present at the prayer include Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun; Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori; Chief Imam of Lagos State, Sheikh Sulaimon Abou-Nolla; Iyaloja General of Nigeria, Iyabo Tinubu-Ojo, among others.

Sanwo-Olu, while praying for the Speaker and the Obasa family, said: “May the soul of Baba continue to rest in peace. We thank the Almighty Allah for Baba’s well-spent life. The responsibility is now on you to continue with his good works as a community leader and one that brings together the entire family.”

Abiodun, who described the late Obasa as a man who lived his…