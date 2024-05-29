Oyo gets world’s first fully solar-powered oxygen plant — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has handed over the world’s first fully solar-powered Pressure Swing Adsorption Oxygen Gas Plant to the Jericho Specialist Hospital in Ibadan, Oyo State.

This innovative solution, created by Em-One, emerged as the winner of UNICEF’s innovation challenge and was funded by the Government of Norway and other partners.

UNICEF, in a statement on its website on Wednesday, said alongside Oyo State, another fully solar-powered plant will soon be handed over in Kano State, showcasing a revolutionary approach to sustainable healthcare.

According to the statement, the new solar-powered oxygen plant can fill 135 cylinders (20-litre bottles) in 24 hours. It can provide 720,000 litres of medical oxygen within the same time frame. This capacity ensures that 100 children with severe pneumonia or 50-60 COVID-19 patients can receive round-the-clock oxygen treatment…