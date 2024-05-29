Police accidental gunfire claims two lives in Ekiti — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Two young men have tragically lost their lives when a bullet inadvertently discharged from a policeman’s firearm in Ekiti State.

The incident, according to witnesses, occurred around 10 pm on Tuesday in the Omisanjana Area of Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

Initial reports indicated that an accident occurred in the area, prompting some angry youths to attempt to assault the driver and set the vehicle ablaze.

Those within the area were said to have invited policemen to calm the situation, but the irate youths remained defiant upon the officers’ arrival.

In an attempt to disperse the crowd, an accidental discharge from one of the police officers’ weapons struck two of the youths.

Despite immediate efforts to rush them to the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, the victims tragically succumbed to their injuries.

The bodies have been transferred to the mortuary.

Spokesperson for the Ekiti State Police Command, DSP Sunday…