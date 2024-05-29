Police stray bullet kills two in Ekiti — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

A yet-to-be-identified policeman has killed two young men when he allegedly fired shots to disperse some irate youths in Ado Ekiti.

According to eyewitness accounts, the incident happened at Omisanjana Area of the state capital at about 11:00 pm, when some men of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) were said to be dispersing some youths who accosted a hit-and-run driver who knocked a commercial motorcyclist and a passenger, thereby breaking the legs and arms of the victims in the process.

Further account said that the driver put a call to the men of the Rapid Response Squad and on to their arrival at the scene of the incident, one of them opened fire and hit two persons in the process.

“The irate youths made attempt to confront the RRS and were mobbing the police, that one of them fired bullet that fatally injured two boys.

“Though the victims were said to have been rushed to the Ekiti State tertiary hospital in the state…