President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday inaugurated the National A — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday inaugurated the National Assembly Library and Resource Centre in Abuja.

The centre named after Tinubu was part of activities to mark the one year anniversary of the present administration in office.

The Executive Secretary of the Centre, Mr Henry Nwawuba, described the library as a citadel of knowledge management, information storage, digitisation, archiving, legislative research, and training.

He said that the environment of parliament was a very temporal environment as legislators come and go, saying the facility would be for both lawmakers and the staffers.

“It is our hope that all the activities they have performed during their tenure will be carefully, documented and managed for posterity.

“It is critical also, that we support our legislators with the ability to engage in critical thinking and using the parliament as an engine room for legislative innovations.

“All of these things…