PSG withhold wages due to Mbappe amid financial dispute — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Paris Saint-Germain have not paid Kylian Mbappe his wages for April as well as a mega-bucks bonus amid a financial dispute between the club and the player as he prepares to leave the French champions, sources close to the talks told AFP on Wednesday.

PSG’s decision to withhold Mbappe’s salary is related to an agreement between the two parties made last year, at the start of the season, when the player accepted to waive part of a bonus due to him, the source said.

However, the source stated the talks between the club and the France captain were “relaxed” and that there was hope of reaching “a positive conclusion”.

“Everything is being sorted out,” the source said without confirming the amount of money due to Mbappe.

However, another source contacted by AFP said PSG had also decided not to pay Mbappe a bonus owed, meaning the amount of money in question totaled some 80 million euros ($86.8m), confirming figures…