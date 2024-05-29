Remo Stars’ Alimi leads top strikers’ chart — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Hitmen net 708 goals in 330 NPFL games

Remo Stars striker, Sikiru Alimi, is the top marksman in the 2023/24 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) with 14 goals from 33 matches of the season. According to data released by the NPFL Competitions Unit,the players scored an average of +2 goals per match after Matchday 33 as a total of 708 goals were recorded in the 330 games so far played by the 20 clubs.

The data has Enugu Rangers as the team with the best attack with 49 goals, while Bendel Insurance have conceded the least goals with 25 in 33 games, just as Gombe United have conceded the most goals at 61.

The data shows that a total of 1268 yellow cards have been issued with 43 players sent off.A further analysis of the records shows that teams have won 251 games at home with 25 winning away from home and 79 fixtures ending in a draw.

In the home wins, 512 goals were scored while teams scored 196 goals on the…