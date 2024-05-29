Tinubu commissions Abuja road 13 years after, praises Wike  — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

42 mins ago
Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has vowed to fight insecurity and sea piracy, as well as address issues of boat mishaps in the state. According to the governor, who revealed that he is only celebrating four years of purposeful leadership
44 mins ago
A report conducted by Global Rights, in collaboration with a coalition of 84 civil society organisations, has revealed that 4,416 persons have been killed and 4,234 abducted across the country in the first year of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.
1 hour ago
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, said the judiciary was crucial to making…
Source: Guardian Newspaper