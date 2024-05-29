We‘ve cleared all verified backlog of pensions, gratuities – Mbah — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

1 hour ago
Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State has banned all forms of public gatherings intended for protest within the state. This is contained in a statement by his Director-General, Media and Publicity, Sanusi Tofa, on Wednesday in Kano. He also directed the Police, Department of State Services (DSS) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC)…
1 hour ago
AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), Nigeria, has stressed the need to set up ‘pad banks’ in schools and communities that would assist teenage girls in the event of menstrual emergencies. The organisation disclosed this while commemorating the 2024 Menstrual Health Day (MHD), held at Angwan-Jukun, Wurukum, Makurdi Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue state on…
…
Source: Guardian Newspaper