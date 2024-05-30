All You Should Know About The New Anthem “We Hail Thee” — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Kareem Azeez
30 May 2024 |
11:19 am
On May 29, 2024, Nigeria’s national anthem officially changed back to its pre-independence anthem, “Nigeria, We Hail Thee.” This shift marks a significant moment in the country’s history. Here’s all you should know about the latest national anthem. Nigeria we hail thee A Change of Tune Previously, “Arise, O Compatriots” served as the national anthem…
On May 29, 2024, Nigeria’s national anthem officially changed back to its pre-independence anthem, “Nigeria, We Hail Thee.”
This shift marks a significant moment in the country’s history. Here’s all you should know about the latest national anthem. Nigeria we hail thee
A Change of Tune
Previously, “Arise, O Compatriots”…
Source: Guardian Newspaper