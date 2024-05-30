Basket of tomatoes increased from ₦40,000 to ₦150k in one year — Rewane — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

A member of the Presidential Economic Coordination Council, Bismark Rewane, has raised the alarm over the skyrocketing cost of tomatoes in Nigeria.

Within a year, the price of tomatoes increased from ₦40,000 to ₦150,000 per basket.

Rewane, who is also the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Financial Derivatives Company Limited, made the statement on Wednesday while presenting economic scorecards and metrics to mark President Bola Tinubu’s one-year anniversary in office.

“How does this affect you? In Inie and Jeffrey, a bag of rice cost ₦35,000 last year; today, it’s ₦80,000, an increase of 129 per cent. Garri was ₦28,000 last year; it’s now ₦50,000. Beans were ₦30,000 last year; now it’s ₦95,000, up by 217 per cent. A loaf of bread was 900; now it’s ₦1,600. A tuber of yam was N2,000; now it’s ₦10,500. The big problem is tomatoes: last year, ₦40,000 per bag; now it’s ₦150,000,”…