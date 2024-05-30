Bricklayer burgles deceased herbalist’s home, steals TV — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

A 24-year-old bricklayer, Adedapo Ayobami, from the Oja Oba Area of Osogbo, the Osun State capital, has been arrested for allegedly breaking into the house of a local herbalist and stealing electronic appliances and kitchen utensils.

Ayobami was arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Osun State Command, during a routine patrol in the Osunjela community.

A statement by the NSCDC spokesperson, Kehinde Adeleke, said the arrest took place on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

According to the statement, Osun NSCDC Commandant, Dr. Michael Adaralewa, while giving further details about Ayobami’s arrest, said the suspect, in his confessional statement, revealed that the herbalist had previously given him a spiritual soap intended to improve his financial status.

He added that he was supposed to collect this soap, which he last got in April, monthly. He, however, returned in May only to find out that the…