CDC, CEPI partner against disease outbreak — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the sidelines of the 77th World Health Assembly to expand their partnership to strengthen epidemic and pandemic prevention, preparedness and response in Africa.

A statement by Africa CDC noted that the organisations would collaborate to boost regional vaccine research, development, and sustainable manufacturing leadership and capabilities in Africa, fostering a faster and more equitable response to emerging infectious diseases.

Africa CDC’s Director General, Dr Jean Kaseya, said: “The New Public Health Order calls to action to build resilient health systems capable of managing recurrent, high-impact infectious disease and outbreaks; an action-oriented partnership such as this is at the core.

“This collaboration with CEPI in research,…