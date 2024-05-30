Court bars Amaewhule-led Assembly from acting as Rivers lawmakers — Politics — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

A High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has issued an interlocutory injunction barring the lawmakers led by Speaker Martins Amaewhule from sitting and parading themselves as members of the state House of Assembly.

Justice C.N. Wali presided over the case filed by pro-Governor Siminilayi Fubara lawmakers, led by their Speaker, Victor Oko-Jumbo, and two others, Sokari Goodboy and Orubienimigha Timothy.

The suit listed 25 lawmakers as 1st to 25th defendants and included the Rivers Governor, the Attorney-General, and the Chief Judge of the state as 26th to 28th defendants.

Previously, on May 10, the court granted a similar order on a motion ex-parte, preventing the governor, the attorney-general, and the Chief Judge from interacting with the affected lawmakers.

Granting the interlocutory injunction on May 29th, the court adjourned the case for mention to July 1st, 2024.

The court stated, “An order of interlocutory…