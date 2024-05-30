FG shuts illegal mining site in FCT | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal Government has shut an illegal mining site at Guabe in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as part of its efforts to combat illegal mining.

The operation was carried out by officials of the Mining Marshal Corp, inaugurated on March 21 by the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, to secure the mining environment and sanitise the sector.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the corp has 2,220 personnel who have been specially trained as a rapid response squad and deployed across the 36 states and the FCT.

The minister’s Special Assistant on Media, Mr Segun Tomori, said in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, that three suspects were arrested during the operation.

According to the statement, the operation led by the corp Commander, John Attah, was successful due to meticulous intelligence gathering and surveillance.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects…