Firm fights malaria, offers free healthcare in Cross River communi — Features — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Lafarge Africa Plc has launched its yearly medical outreach programme to fight malaria and improve the health of residents in its host communities in Nigeria.

In a statement, the medical outreach programme focused on health education, where attendees learnt about malaria prevention techniques, such as the use of insecticide-treated nets and environmental management. “In addition, participants will access to medical tests, consultations and free medications to address various health concerns throughout May,” it noted.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony at Akwa Ikot Effanga Community, Cross River State Commissioner for Health, Dr Egbe Ayuk, commended Lafarge Africa for being a proactive partner with the state with its consistency in health interventions and service delivery.

In alignment with the theme for this year’s World Malaria Day, “Health Equity, Gender and Human Rights”, the Director General of the State’s…