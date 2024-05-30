Govt plans reception for triumphant Edo Queens — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

2 days ago
Mike Tyson insisted on Tuesday he felt “100%” despite a recent health scare as he prepares for his July bout against Youtuber Jake Paul.
Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen will miss the Group C 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Benin Republic due to injury. The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) disclosed this on its X handle on Tuesday. NFF did not disclose the nature of Osimhen’s injury but said the Napoli striker will be out for one…
Nigeria’s Table Tennis sensation, Quadri Aruna, has reclaimed top spot in Africa ranking, less than two months after surrendering the…
Source: Guardian Newspaper