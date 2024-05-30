‘Kaduna Refinery not caliberated for Nigeria’s crude oil’ — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, has revealed that the Kaduna Refinery was not calibrated to process

Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Federal Capital Territory Council, has called on President Bola Tinubu to caution the Minister of Works

1 hour ago

Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the sidelines of the 77th World Health Assembly to expand their partnership to strengthen epidemic and pandemic prevention, preparedness and response in Africa. A statement by Africa CDC noted…