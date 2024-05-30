Madrid’s ‘greedy’ Bellingham ready for dream Champions League final — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Jude Bellingham’s first year at Real Madrid started in unbelievable fashion amid a whirlwind of goals, but the ending could be more incredible still.

With the Spanish title in the bag Madrid are aiming for a fifth La Liga and Champions League double, against the England international’s former team Borussia Dortmund in Saturday’s Wembley final.

“It’s such a big game, my first Champions League final, back home in England against my old team — it’s a crazy one, I couldn’t have dreamed it any better,” Bellingham told reporters this week.

The 20-year-old midfielder was voted La Liga’s player of the season on Wednesday. Bellingham scored 19 league goals and four in Europe on the way to the final.

Arriving at Real Madrid last summer, he revealed his love of former midfield great Zinedine Zidane and even took the Frenchman’s number five shirt in homage.

However Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti had other plans for…