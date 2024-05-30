Many trapped as two-storey building collapses in Lagos | The Guardian Nigeria News

A two-story building collapsed on Thursday in Lagos Island area of Lagos State, trapping many people inside.

The incident took place at No. 15 Iga Iduganran Street, near the Oba of Lagos’s palace on Lagos Island.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) spokesperson, Nosa Okunbor, confirmed this in a statement on Thursday.

Okunbor said LASEMA’s Permanent Secretary, Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, has mobilized rescue teams from the agency’s headquarters, Command, and Control Centre to handle the search and rescue operation.

He added that Oke-Osanyintolu is currently supervising and coordinating the search and rescue operation at the scene of the collapsed building.

“PS LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, has rolled out with the elite team from LASEMA HQ, Command, and Control Centre, to supervise and coordinate the search and rescue operations at the scene of the collapsed building that occurred at 15 Iga…