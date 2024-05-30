“No lesser alternative will be acceptable” Nigeria calls for ceasefire — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The federal government has urged Israel and Palestine to immediately cease the violence and the resulting harm to innocent civilians, stating that no alternative would be acceptable.

The call comes after an attack on the Rafah displacement camps in southern Gaza on Sunday, which resulted in the deaths of approximately 45 people.

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza reported early Monday that at least 35 people were killed and dozens wounded in Israeli strikes on a centre for displaced people near the Palestinian territory’s far-southern city of Rafah.

Israel’s army stated that it had killed two senior Hamas officials in an airstrike on a compound in the city and acknowledged reports of civilian harm in the incident.

The Gazan ministry stated that Israeli strikes “claimed the lives of 35 martyrs and left dozens injured, most of them children and women.”

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama…