Stakeholders differ on health sector’s performance under Tinubu — Features — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• It will improve health sector, says NARDs president

• ‘Agenda yet to become evident in medical lab services’

One year after, stakeholders are divided in opinion on the effect of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda on the health sector, citing that healthcare investment in Nigeria has been low by global standards, with high individual out-of-pocket costs restricting access to healthcare.

Tinubu had in July 2023, two months after his inauguration, promised to raise the health budget from five/six per cent to 10 per cent and put the sector on the front burner of Nigeria’s national development priorities while unveiling of Nigeria’s Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative, and signing of the Health Renewal Compact by Federal, state governments, and development partners in Abuja.

According to him, the administration will be prioritising and improving Nigeria’s health sector through massive investments,…