The good, bad, ugly — Opinion — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

President Bola Tinubu’s reforms may have been described as a soap opera capable of dividing the country from top to bottom by critics. However, the former Lagos State Governor has continued to assure those who care to listen that his coordinated economic reforms are anchored on strong adherence to transparency and accountability. Nonetheless, there are some dark areas calling for immediate attention, writes David Meshioye.

THE GOOD

Tertiary Student Loan Scheme

Critics once described the president as the biblical Nazareth that can never deliver anything good, but Tinubu’s notable achievement in his one year in office has been the introduction of a student loan scheme.

The introduction of the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), aimed at giving the much-needed financial backing to Nigerian students in tertiary institutions, was seen as a huge sigh of relief for both parents and students alike.

Barring any last-minute…