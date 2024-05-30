Two varsity students abducted in Benue — Police — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Police Command in Benue State has confirmed the abduction of two female students from Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University, Makurdi, on the night of Saturday, May 25.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Sewuese Anene, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi on Wednesday.

NAN reports that JS Tarka University is a federal university named after the late minority rights activist, Sen. Joseph Tarka, by the Buhari administration.

Anene stated that the incident occurred around 11 p.m. along North Bank/Uniagric Road, not within the university campus.

According to her, the unknown gunmen blocked the road, attacked, and abducted the victims before security operatives could arrive at the scene.

“It was in the night when some armed men came out, attacked, and took them away before the arrival of the police,” she said.

Anene mentioned that the attackers took the car and all the occupants…