Why I am not collecting security vote – Adeleke | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun State says he is sacrificing his security votes for the development of the state.

Adeleke said this while hosting Oba Joseph Fashiku, the Olunisha of Inisha town in Odo- Otin Local Government Area and his Chiefs, on Thursday in Osogbo.

The governor said that rather than collecting security vote as the custom is, he was passionate about managing the meagre resources for the benefits of the masses.

“I have not been collecting security vote because the development of the state is what is paramount to me.

“We are doing things with good intention. We are rehabilitating and reconstructing roads.

“We are also recruiting good teachers, giving out instructional materials and also providing free meal to pupils in the public schools.

“Under the Imole free medical outreach, more than 60,000 residents of the state had been treated.

“In addition to this, we have paid the backlog of salaries and…