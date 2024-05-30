Zainab Bayero speaks on late emir’s legacy, Kano emirate tussle — News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

A filmmaker, Zainab Ado Bayero, has commented on the legacy of her father, the late Emir of Kano, Ado Abdullahi Bayero. He passed away on June 6, 2014 after nearly 51 years on the throne.

Ahead of the 10th posthumous anniversary, Zainab, who recently unveiled a documentary ‘My Father, the Emir: A Portrait of Ado Bayero’, described the former traditional ruler as a man of peace and great attributes.

“His greatest legacy was being a peacemaker. He took up the mantle to preach calm during the most turbulent times in Nigeria. He was the emir of a very volatile city but always encouraged his people to resist violence or aggression.

“My dad was a patriot; he believed in the unity of this great country. He was a man who believed that every Nigerian, irrespective of their tribe or religion, should live in peace and harmony,” she recalled.

On the Nigerian economy, Zainab urged President Bola Tinubu and his team to implement…