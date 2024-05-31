Adamawa, USAID train auditors, review audit manual for effective — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Adamawa State Government and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) have trained auditors and reviewed financial audit manual for effective service delivery.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the participants were drawn from the office of the Auditor General from both state and Local Government, ministries, departments, and agencies as well as the state House of Assembly.

Speaking at a three-day training, in Yola on Friday, Suzanne Myada, State to-State team lead, urged the participants to apply the knowledge acquired into practice for accountability, transparency and effectiveness in the state.

“We want you to understand that we are only here to support you because you are the owners, ideally you are the ones to review the document.

“so because we knew your challenge that was why we came in to support you to succeed,” she said.

Prof. Chiwuike Uba, the facilitator said that the manual…