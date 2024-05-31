Biafra Day turns bloody, soldiers killed as IPOB enforces sit-at-home in S’East  | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Military warns it will no longer tolerate attack on personnel

• Says don’t mistake our professionalism for weakness

• Iwuanyanwu distances self, Kanu from killings

• Igbo youths condemn attack on troops in Aba

• How S’East residents complied with IPOB’s directive

• Freed Miyetti Allah leader: HURIWA tasks Tinubu on Kanu’s release

At least four soldiers were killed, yesterday, when they were attacked by gunmen in Aba, Abia State.

It was gathered that the hoodlums, numbering about 15, attacked the soldiers at about 8:00 a.m., at a military checkpoint in Obikabia Junction in the commercial city.

The gunmen were said to be enforcing a sit-at-home order declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) across the Southeast to mark Biafra Day, which is celebrated yearly in the region.

Video clips showing the masked gunmen during the attack have been circulating on Facebook and other social media platforms .

In one…