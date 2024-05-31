Cavani retires from international football — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) on Thursday announced the signing of a settlement agreement facilitating the divestment of ExxonMobil’s stake in Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPNU) to Seplat Energy Plc. This comes two years after the divestment plan was announced. The NNPC Ltd., in a statement, said the agreement involved MPNU, Mobil…

A member of the Presidential Economic Coordination Council, Bismark Rewane, has raised the alarm over the skyrocketing cost of tomatoes in Nigeria. Within a year, the price of tomatoes increased from ₦40,000 to ₦150,000 per basket. Rewane, who is also the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Financial Derivatives Company Limited, made the statement on…