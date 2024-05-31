Cross River, Kaduna receive new oxygen plants to boost healthcare delivery | The Guardian Nigeria News

Recognising the urgent need to bridge healthcare gaps, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in collaboration with the Government of Canada and IHS Nigeria have facilitated the construction and handover of Oxygen Gas Plants to Cross River and Kaduna States.

The new oxygen generation plants are designed to provide a consistent and adequate supply of oxygen, crucial for patients with respiratory issues, post-surgical patients, those in intensive care, and others needing supplemental oxygen. The initiative aimed at increasing access to essential medical oxygen, crucial for the survival of children and other vulnerable groups.

In a statement, the organisations said, “By producing oxygen on-site, hospitals in these states can reduce dependency on external suppliers, resulting in greater autonomy, cost efficiency and reduced risk of supply chain interruptions, thereby ensuring continuous patient care.”

Governor of Cross…