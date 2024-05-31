FG moves to set up MIREMCO in Enugu | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal Government, on Friday, moved to set up the state’s Mineral Resources and Environmental Management Committee (MIREMCO) in Enugu State to monitor mining companies’ compliance with environmental standards.

It said that the move intensifies collaboration to enhance the development of the mining sector in the coal-rich state.

Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, disclosed this in Abuja, while Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, emphasised the state’s historic economic significance during the colonial era and highlighted its potential for renewed economic prominence through solid minerals.

Alake said: “Now that we have our own independence of thought and action, Enugu is the way to go. We are collaborating with Enugu and other states to ensure that the benefits accruable from the solid minerals sector are available to all Nigerians.”

In his remarks, Governor Mbah stressed that his…