LASBCA boss, Olusoji Olaopa, assaults Guardian journalist — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Head of Enforcement, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Olusoji Olaopa, has led attacks on another journalist, marking the second incident in seven months.

On November 16, 2023, Olaopa ordered a Vanguard journalist to be beaten by a police officer and dragged from the scene of a storey building collapse at 34 Oloto Street, Borno Way, off Freeman Street, Oyingbo, in Lagos Mainland Local Council. The reporter was assaulted by the mobile police attached to him, and it took the intervention of other journalists at the scene to stop the assault.

On May 30, 2024, Olaopa ordered that a journalist with The Guardian be beaten and dragged from the scene of a four-storey building collapse at 15 Iga Idunganran, Lagos Island. While an official of the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA) shouted, “You know he’s a journalist, he identified himself already,”

Olaopa dragged the journalist further, punching him…