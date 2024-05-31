Mopa is strategically located to make Okunland great again | The Guardian Nigeria News

Until his coronation recently, the Elulu of Mopa and Chairman, Mopamuro Traditional Council in Kogi State, Oba Muyiwa Ibeun, had gained considerable on-the-job training in both private and public sectors. He’s the National Secretary General Association of Indigenous Construction Contractors of Nigeria (AICCON) and President, MUIB Group of Companies with business interests ranging from construction, oil and gas, management consultancy, property management and ICT to real estate. Oba Muyiwa Ibeun who will turn 46 in August, shared his experience with RALPH OMOLOLU AGBANA since coronated as Elulu of Mopa, his programme for the community and why his business schedule will not impede his royal responsibility.

Since the coronation, what has your experience been like on the Elulu throne?

Having been in the council for more than two years as Owa of Mopa before my emergence as Elelu of Mopa, the experience has enabled me to…