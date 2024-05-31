RuggedMan Set to Drop Highly Anticipated EP — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Kareem Azeez
31 May 2024 |
11:56 am
Renowned Nigerian rapper and music producer, RuggedMan, is thrilled to announce the release of his new EP titled “T.M.S.E” (The Michael Stephens Experiment) on June 7, 2024. This EP marks another milestone in RuggedMan’s illustrious career, showcasing his evolution as an artist and his continued commitment to delivering high-quality music. A stellar lineup of collaborations…
Source: Guardian Newspaper