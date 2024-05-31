Russia says it seized 880 sq km of Ukraine in 2024 — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Russian forces are advancing on all fronts in Ukraine and have seized 880 square kilometres (340 square miles) of territory this year alone, Defence Minister Andrei Belousov said on Friday.

If confirmed, Russia would have made more gains in the past five months than in the whole of 2023, when the front line remained largely static despite a Ukrainian counter-offensive in the summer.

“The advance is underway in all tactical directions. In general, 880 square kilometres of territory have come under the control of the Russian army this year,” Belousov said at a meeting of the Russian-led CSTO security alliance in Almaty, according to Russian news agencies.

Russia has also pushed Ukraine eight to nine kilometres (five to six miles) back in the northeastern Kharkiv region, where it stormed across the border on May 10 in a surprise land offensive, Belousov said.

