Trump campaign announces $35 mln raised after conviction — Breaking News — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Donald Trump’s campaign said Friday it had raised $35 million in online small-dollar donations after he was convicted in his New York hush money trial, boasting that the verdict had galvanized his support “like never before.”

The record-shattering figure amounted to almost double the next best fundraising day for the campaign on WinRed, the official Republican Party donation platform, according to aides.

“Crooked Joe Biden and the Democrats with their election interference political witch hunt have awakened the MAGA movement like never before,” senior campaign aides Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles said in a statement.

“Just minutes after the sham trial verdict was announced, our digital fundraising system was overwhelmed with support, and despite temporary delays online because of the amount of traffic, President Trump raised $34.8 million dollars from small-dollar donors.”

The advisors said 30 percent of the total…