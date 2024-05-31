Trump criminal conviction makes history — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Donald Trump on Thursday became the first former US president ever convicted of a crime after a New York jury found him guilty on all charges in his hush money case, months before an election that could see him yet return to the White House.

The jury found him guilty on each of the 34 counts of falsifying business records to hide a payment meant to silence porn star Stormy Daniels. He could in theory be sentenced to four years behind bars for each count but is more likely to receive probation.

The 77-year-old Republican, who was released without bail, is now a felon — a historic and startling first in a country where presidents are frequently described as the most powerful man in the world.

Trump, however, is not barred from continuing his battle to unseat President Joe Biden in November — even in the unlikely event he goes to prison.

His lawyer, Todd Blanche, said his team was eying an appeal “as soon as we can.”

And…