UBA emerges best bank in West Africa | The Guardian Nigeria News

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has been announced as the Best Regional Bank – West Africa at the prestigious African Banker Awards 2024.

The annual African Banker Awards organised by the African Banker Magazine took place on Tuesday at the JW Marriott Hotel in Nairobi, Kenya, on the sidelines of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Annual Meetings.

The ceremony was attended by over 300 of the continent’s leading figures in banking and finance and UBA being recognised as the Best Regional Bank – West Africa, marks a significant milestone especially as the bank celebrates 75 years of delivering on its promises, solidifying its legacy as Africa’s Global Bank.

While receiving the awards on behalf of the bank, The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, UBA Kenya, Mary Mulili, highlighted the significance of this achievement in line with the bank’s commitment to its customers and partners.

She stated: “We are honoured…