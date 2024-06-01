107,646 produced passport booklets uncollected nationwide, says CG | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Comptroller General, Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) Kemi Nandap has said that 107,646 produced passports remained uncollected nationwide.

The Service Public Relations Service (SPRO) Mr Kenneth Udo said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

The CG however, appealed to applicants whose passports have been produced to go for pick-up at the various Passports Issuing Centres across the country.

Nandap lamented that efforts being made at reaching out to the owners had proved abortive.

“Applicants are therefore strongly advised to always provide verifiable addresses and phone numbers when filling their online passport application forms for easy contact, “she said.

The NIS CG directed that all Passport Offices in Lagos should operate on Saturdays between 9am – 2pm.

This, she said would enable officials attend to applicants coming for the collection of their produced passports only.

“Therefore, those concerned are…