Army allegedly detains 15-year-old, siblings in raid — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Following the attack on soldiers in Abia State and the Nigerian Army’s vow to deal decisively with the perpetrators, a medical professional, one Rose Agwu, has alleged that soldiers have detained her 15-year-old brother and sister without presenting an arrest warrant or providing any explanation.

Agwu, in a series of tweets on her official X handle on Friday, which have since gone viral, called for help from the state government, the Nigerian army, and well-meaning Nigerians for the release of her siblings.

Agwu, who lives near Obikabia Junction in the Aba area of Abia state, claims soldiers broke into her home around 5 a.m. on Friday while she was away, subjected her 72-year-old father to an “unhealthy position,” and allegedly abducted her siblings.

She claimed that army personnel reportedly damaged the property during the raid, breaking doors and gates and that there was no arrest warrant or official statement to justify…